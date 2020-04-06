President Masisi today at a meeting with Opposition leaders PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

The Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) Members of Parliament (MP) held their party caucus this afternoon where some did not agree with the proposed six months of the State of Emergency (SoE) due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Some members, according to a source, said the economy of the country would collapse if the country does not have a clear plan of how companies will survive in that period.

“The meeting was attended by both backbenchers and Cabinet ministers. The Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Lemogang Kwape told the caucus that the virus cannot be controlled in a short time and six months will enable the government to monitor movement of people. He told us that the country still has results that they are waiting for,” the source said.

The source added that the government has promised

them it would come up with strategies to ensure that people do not lose jobs and find ways of talking to landlords.

However, the source said some backbenchers had asked the minister that they be given time to make a decision on the matter.

Mmegi has learnt that the proposal will be tabled before the General Assembly and opposition caucus tomorrow.

The BDP chief whip, Liakiat Kablay confirmed that they held a caucus but refused to share details they discussed.

“Issues of the caucus are internal and I cannot say anything before it is presented before Parliament,” Kablay said.