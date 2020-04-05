Innovations to rely on during the lockdown

As the country is currently on lockdown as one of the preventative measures to contain and prevent the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), people can rely more on some local innovations for life and business continuity.

Supported by Botswana Innovation Hub (BIH), the innovations that can be utilised by consumers include the following;



MyFoodness Delivery App

MyFoodness App allows the team to deliver your order to ones doorstep without contact. Users simply order on the app and pay digitally with no exchange of physical cash. Items that can be ordered from the app include groceries from Spar G-West, restaurant food from Kebbabish, The Daily Grind, Saffron, Eastern Crescent, Fego, Pizzahut, The Meatin Joint, and many more. MyFoodness has fully trained their delivery staff to do ‘contactless delivery’, which they implemented recently to help their riders, restaurant partners and consumers to stay safe and free of COVID-19. MyFoodness app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.



Skymart BW

No need to move around, you can order goods at the comfort and convenience of your home. SkymartBW is an e-commerce online marketplace that is transforming the local and regional industry. With SkymartBW, customers can purchase their products online at their own convenience and comfort. Businesses can also pitchup a Sky Seller Store

Banners

and sell their products and services online. SkymartBW has 210 merchants with over 7,000 items for customers to choose from. SkymartBW makes same day deliveries within Gaborone and surrounding areas and delivers within one to two days around Botswana through Sprint Couriers and DHL Botswana. SkymartBW also has delivery partners, which are BotswanaPost EMS, DHL International and Fedex Economy for the rest of the world. For orders, visit the SkymartBW website or use Google Play app, find the product you want to buy and follow the steps to make an order online.PriceMate is a price comparison website giving consumers easy access and an opportunity to compare products as well as services across the country for free before they embark on shopping. PriceMate hosts shopping catalogues/specials from various merchants across Botswana, restaurant menus, newspaper front pages and it offers advertising slots for companies to advertise their products and services. The user-friendly website boasts more than 70,000 visitors to date. PriceMate is available on Google Play Store for android users as well as on its website.