Tlokweng police investigate robbery case

The country is officially on its third day of the 28-day COVID-19 lockdown, but it is business as usual for armed robbers who earlier today attacked and robbed a 70-year- old man of money amounting to P30,000 at Masetlheng ward in Tlokweng.

Tlokweng Police Station commander, superintendent Unoziba Rari confirmed the robbery saying it occurred earlier today at around 5am. He stated that five men attacked and a robbed an old man of money amounting to P30,000, three laptops and two mobile phones.

Rari said investigations in the matter are ongoing to locate and arrest the suspects who are at large.

Asked what the old man was doing with such a large some of money at home, Rari said the old man was supposed

to have taken his children for a tour at Victoria Falls, but his plans failed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

"The old man said he was supposed to have travelled to South Africa to pick up his children who are schooling that side for a tour, but his plans were affected by the coronavirus lockdown (there). He said he couldn't find time to go and deposit the money because another lockdown was announced here (in Botswana)," Rari said.