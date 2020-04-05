Botswana Red Cross secretary general, Kutlwano Mukokomani

With the country on lockdown due to the novel coronavirus, the Botswana Red Cross stated it is prepared to carry out humanitarian response to the pandemic in the event of any possible disruptions.

The Botswana Red Cross secretary general, Kutlwano Mukokomani said in a media release that the organisation is ready to support public authorities to reach communities with prevention education on COVID-19.

He said the society has an important role in dispelling rumours and misinformation as well as preventing stigma, promoting hygiene practices, supporting with minimum psychosocial activities and many other community response interventions.

Mukokomani further stated that Botswana Red Cross is closely working with the Government of Botswana and partners to determine what support may be needed in the coming days and weeks as the situation continues to evolve.

The society stands ready to assist anytime, anywhere, no matter how remote with almost 10,000 volunteers across the country equipped with diverse skills and experience. In reinforcing community-based health interventions and hygiene promotion the volunteers are available

for social mobilisation, contact tracing, first aid services, and epidemic care during the pandemic, Mukokomani said.

He added that the society also has a relief stock like tents available for temporary shelter and technical teams to support public authorities, when there is need. The society reiterated the Presidents advice that called for calmness during a trying time and further echoed the importance of abiding by set guidelines and instructions as advised by the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the World Health Organisation.

As the worlds largest volunteer-based humanitarian organisation, the society would play a unique role during the COVID-19 response and assist in reaching communities with critical interventions. The society is ready to prevent and contain COVID-19 while ensuring dignity and humanity for the affected communities, read the media release.