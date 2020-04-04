A total of P20,156,958 was paid out last week. The government owed over P32 million in allowances to officials who participated in sport activities. MoBE is in the process of sourcing funds to pay the balance, much of it owed to officials who worked under the supervision of the Botswana Primary School Sports Association. According to a statement from the ministry, MoBE has already secured P6,611,000 of the outstanding balance. The ministry has a deadline of July to clear the debt. BISA spokesperson, Letsweletse Jonas confirmed Banners the payments, and said sport activities are likely to start soon. He said a few logistics need to be sorted out first. However, school activities are currently suspended due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. Government’s failure to pay teachers allowances for participating in sport activities, led to a standoff. The deadlock has prompted stakeholders such as the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development initiate ways to address the challenge to ensure that school children return to the playing fields.