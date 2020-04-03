Lockdown roadblock in Gaborone PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

The country is officially on its first day of the 28-day lockdown, but residents in Broadhurst, Gaborone still roam the streets forcing the police to invoke the Emergency Powers regulations that commenced at midnight.

Broadhurst Police Station Commander, Superintendent Obusitswe Lokae told Mmegi moments ago that people in his policing area are still ignoring the call by the President to stay at home for the next 28 days and practice an extreme form of social distancing the public is expected to adhere to.

"People are still refusing to comply with the law, especially residents of Extension 27, Broadhurst, Ginger and Tawana, who are roaming the streets going shopping at the Spar supermarket. They said they heard on radio that they are allowed to walk (about) and

Banners

do shopping at stores near them," he said.

Lokae said it was a busy day as they were forced to enforce the law on such residents. He added that others categorised as 'essential people' did not have permits in their possession and yet had to report to work. He said that it appears that the government did not release permits timely to workers and business people yesterday, something that has forced people to go to work without permits in hand as required on the first day of the lockdown.