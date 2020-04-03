 
FRANCISTOWN: The city woke up on Day 1 COVID-19 lockdown to literally ...
Empty Ghetto streets

KEOAGILE BONANG Friday, April 03, 2020
A1 road, view from Kenneth Nkhwa Interchange PIC. KEOAGILE BONANG
The empty streets of Francistown affirmed that Batswana and the country's second city dwellers have taken heed to the extreme social distancing plea from President Mokgweetsi Masisi. 
Blue Jacket Street PIC. KEOAGILE BONANG
A3 Road from the Kenneth Nkhwa Interchange. PIC. KEOAGILE BONANG
Francistown Bus Rank PIC. KEOAGILE BONANG

