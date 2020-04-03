A street at Letlhakane

Letlhakane, notorious for incidents of sexual offences, has surprisingly recorded no fresh crimes on the first day of the 28-day lockdown.

As of tonight no new incidents of crime and no cases of people not adhering to the State of Public Emergency in the area are recorded.

Hardly a week passes without an incident of rape, defilement and in rare instances, incest, happening in Letlhakane and surrounding villages.

The station commander for Letlhakane police Michael Maphephu told MmegiOnline that there were no recorded cases of people who have defied the State of Public Emergency that was imposed by President Mokgweetsi Masisi to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Maphephu – who was speaking to this publication close to 5pm on Friday – expressed

satisfaction over the current state of affairs.

He said: “Residents of Letlhakane and surrounding villages have generally complied with the state of emergency that was put in place by the President. We have so far not recorded any case of a person who has violated the law governing the lockdown. Our wish is that members of the community should continue with their good behaviour in order to control coronavirus, which is an existential threat if left uncontrolled”.

Maphephu was also elated that since the lockdown was put into practice, his policing district has not recorded any case of crime.