The Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Tumiso Rakgare has said the government will cushion sport and arts against the adverse effects of the Covid-19.

Both arts and sports have ground to a halt as a result of the devastating impact of the novel coronavirus, which has spread across the world.

Botswana has registered four cases, including one death, which saw President Mokgweetsi Masisi declare a state of emergency this week.

Rakgare told Mmegi Sport, the government would not fold its hands and watch both sport and culture suffer under the impact of the coronavirus.

“We are still in discussion internally, from here we will consult the BNSC and BFA to finalise. Sports as a form of art and creative has

been hard hit, we cannot therefore, as a government just watch clubs, players and artists suffer without helping out,” Rakgare said.

“It may take a while, but we will assist.”

He could not be drawn to disclose the bailout amount, but said they would continue to monitor the situation.

Football has been the hardest hit, with clubs already mulling cutting players’ salaries.

The arts industry has taking a significant hit too, with artists suspending performances. Most artists rely on live shows for income, and the outbreak of the pandemic has hit their bottom line.