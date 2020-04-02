Andrew Okai Letshegp Group CEO

Letshego Holdings gives P1.2million to Covid-19 Relief Fund and three month repayment holiday to clients.

Letshego’s Group Chief Executive, Andrew Okai said: “The Coronavirus affects us all on an individual and economic basis – we need to work together and support each other to mitigate the negative impact of this pandemic within our communities. Letshego remains committed to

doing all it can to support our customers through these tough economic times.”

The group will also provide P1.8m for relief funds in other regional economies it does business in.

Letshego is a homegrown microlender with operations in 11 countries in Africa.