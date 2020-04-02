 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Letshego Holdings gives P1.2million to Covid-19 Relief Fund and three ...
The Botswana Defence Force (BDF) has announced that they have killed f...
BDF Cheetahs rugby player, Kagiso Ditsebe, 35, was left nursing head i...
Vice-President, Slumber Tsogwane has just announced that a 79-year old...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Business
  3. Letshego grants 3-month repayment holiday

Letshego grants 3-month repayment holiday

STAFF WRITER Thursday, April 02, 2020
Andrew Okai Letshegp Group CEO
Letshego Holdings gives P1.2million to Covid-19 Relief Fund and three month repayment holiday to clients.

Letshego’s Group Chief Executive, Andrew Okai said: “The Coronavirus affects us all on an individual and economic basis – we need to work together and support each other to mitigate the negative impact of this pandemic within our communities.  Letshego remains committed to

Banners
doing all it can to support our customers through these tough economic times.”

The group will also provide P1.8m for relief funds in other regional economies it does business in.

Letshego is a homegrown microlender with operations in 11 countries in Africa.

Subscribe to



Business

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

A luta continua

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners