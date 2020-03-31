 
Latest News

  2. News
BREAKING: Botswana records first death from Coronavirus

STAFF WRITER Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Vice-President, Slumber Tsogwane has just announced that a 79-year old woman who had travelled to Motswedi, South Africa on March 14, contracted the Coronavirus and died on March 25.

In a live broadcast on BTV, Tsogwane said tracer teams had picked up 14 other people who had been in contact with the deceased and testing has been conducted on them. Results are pending.

He said the elderly woman returned to Botswana on March 15 and began

showing signs on March 21. She was kept in home quarantine and sent to Bamalete Lutheran Hospital for mandatory quarantine.

She died on March 25 and was buried over the weekend on March 28. The woman is said to have had significant underlying ailments.

News

