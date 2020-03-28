 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

FRANCISTOWN: Police are concerned about a number of businesses, which ...
Police in Letlhakane village are on the trail of a suspected paedophil...
PALAPYE: Police have recovered over P4 million and made seven arrests ...
FRANCISTOWN: Ex-soldier, Thebe Ndjavera, was denied bail today when he...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. News
  3. Cab driver killers hanged

Cab driver killers hanged

STAFF WRITER Saturday, March 28, 2020
Death row. Cab driver killers hanged. PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES
Botswana Prisons Service has confirmed the execution of Moabi Mabiletsa and Matshidiso Boikanyo, both convicted murderers who 2013 brutally killed a cab driver Vincent Mopipi, stabbing him 44 times with a knife.

Statement from Prisons:

The Botswana Prison Service wishes to inform the Public that the execution of the death penalty passed on Mr Moabi Seabelo Mabiletsa, 33 years of Mafitlhakgosi in Tlokweng and his co-accused Mr Matshidiso Tshid Boikanyo, 39 years of Lesetlheng Ward in Tlokweng, was carried out today, Saturday  28th March  2020 at Gaborone Central Prison in the morning.

This follows a death sentence which was imposed on them by the

Banners
Gaborone High Court on the 01 December for the offence of murder.

The High Court convicted Mr Moabi Seabelo Mabiletsa and Mr Matshidiso    Tshidii Boikanyo for the murder  of  Mr Vincent Mopipi, a cab driver, on the 13th September 2013, at Block 9 location in Gaborone.

They later appealed the judgement but were dismissed on the 08 February 2019 by the Court of Appeal.

Assistant Commissioner Wamorena Ramolefhe

For/Commissioner of Prisons

 

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

A luta continua

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners