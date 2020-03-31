Letlhakane police are looking for the man who raped three girls PIC. FILE

Police in Letlhakane village are on the trail of a suspected paedophile that allegedly raped three teenage girls over the weekend on different occasions.

Letlhakane police station commander superintendent Michael Maphephu confirmed the incident, saying that the alleged rapist is still at large. He said the suspect forced himself on three girls aged between 14 and 17 at Buhe ward on different occasions over the weekend.

He said that the investigations prove that the alleged paedophile is the same person because he matches the description given by all three alleged victims.

Maphephu also said that all the alleged rapes took place at around 8pm on Friday and Saturday.

He said that they recently received a tip-off about the whereabouts of the alleged rapist and they are currently working around the clock to arrest him.

According to the police boss, the rape incidents took place outside the victims’ homesteads whilst the teenagers were at play.

He added that it was dangerous for children to

be walking and playing around the bushy area alone at night because they might be easily attacked or raped.

He blamed parents for not taking better care of their children and not taking charge of their behaviour and whereabouts, ever since schools closed.

The station commander said: “Since the closure of the schools, children are loitering around the streets in Letlhakane village, especially at night. Their parents are failing to monitor them. This is the time for parents could be homeschooling their children rather than being all over for no particular reason”.

He urged parents to take care of their children and closely monitor them during the COVID-19 school break.

On a different matter, Maphephu said that they recently managed to arrest a man, who reportedly raped his 12-year-old primary school-going niece in the same village.