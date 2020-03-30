 
Botswana records first cases of Coronavirus

MBONGENI MGUNI Monday, March 30, 2020
Dr Lemogang Kwape minister of Health and Wellness PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES
Health and Wellness minister, Lemogang Kwape this evening confirmed that three cases of the Coronavirus had been detected in the country.

In a live update on state television, Kwape said two men and one woman were in isolation at Sir Ketumile Masire Teaching Hospital in Gaborone.

"They had travelled to the United Kingdom and Thailand. They are in stable condition," he said.

Kwape said the trio was taken from the aiport to the quarantine.

In a later interview on

The Eye programme on BTV, Kwape said the three were from 191 cases tested.

"They are all Batswana and had travelled in March. One had gone to the UK and two had been in Thailand," he said.

Kwape said the country now shifts from prevention to containment and will make another statement later.

Updates to follow.

News

Banners

