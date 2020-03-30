 
  3. More lodges, hotels and camps pledge support for govt

MBONGENI MGUNI Monday, March 30, 2020
HATAB CEO Lily Rakorong PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES
At least 26 more hotels, lodges and camps around the country have been pledged by the tourism and hospitality sector to government for use in the fight against the Coronavirus.

 

In a statement this evening, the Hospitality and Tourism Association of Botswana (HATAB) said some of its other members had pledged transportation of essential goods such as medicine, water and food to the communities.

Last week, hotels such as Masa Square Hotel and Travellodge provided rooms and meals for scores of travellers placed in quarantine by government.

The new list of 26 includes Masa, Travelodge and other well known establishments such as Crestas around the country, major lodges in towns and cities and camps and resorts in the North West.

"Chobe Holdings has pledged to develop and host a website on COVID-19 pandemic for effective communication on behalf of government," HATAB spokesperson, Tebogo Ramakgathi.

"HATAB members in Kasane are reaching out to Kasane Primary Hospital, providing

essentials such as cleaning services, beds and linen."

The tourism and hospitality industry is among the hardest hit by the Coronavirus pandemic, with widespread cancellations and job losses.

HATAB last week submitted a comprehensive stimulus proposal to government including wage support, tax relief and bank loan repayment relaxation.

Tourism is one of the country's major sources of foreign currency and a large employer of young Batswana.

 

Hotels /Camps & Lodges / B&B’s

  1. Travelodge Gaborone
  2. Travelodge Kasane
  3. Kalahari Arms Ghanzi
  4. Oasis Tlokweng
  5. Manong Lodge Lobatse
  6. Kgale Lodge Gaborone
  7. Regent Lodge Gaborone
  8. Cresta Gaborone
  9. Avani Gaborone
  10. Masa Gaborone
  11. Peermont Mondior Gaborone
  12. Havilla Guest House Gaborone
  13. INDABA Gaborone
  14. Aquarian Tide Hotel Gaborone
  15. Sunbeam Mogoditshane
  16. Chobe Elephant Camp Ngoma
  17. Khwai Guesthouse Khwai / Mababe
  18. Santawani Camp Sankoyo,Mababe,Shorobe
  19. Baobab 1 Ngoma, Mabele, Kavimba
  20. Boteti River Camp Khumaga
  21. Cresta Palapye
  22. Cresta Francistown
  23. Cresta Selibe Phikwe
  24. Chobe Big Five Kasane
  25. Okavango Roadside Guests Maun
  26. Chobe Safari Kasane

News

