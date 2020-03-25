Dereck and Beverly Joubert

World-renowned Botswana-based wildlife filmmakers, Dereck and Beverly Joubert have done it again with their film “Okavango – Rivers of Dreams”. The film won five awards at the 2020 New York Cinematography Awards (NYCA) held in February.

The NYCA takes submissions from filmmakers from around the world who demonstrate excellence in cinematography and other aspects of filmmaking. After a comprehensive evaluation process, only the best independent filmmakers get awards. “Okavango – Rivers of Dreams” is an exploration into finding the soul of the Okavango River in Botswana. The film investigates the different aspects of the river and how it affects wildlife and the ecosystems that surround it. Dereck and Beverly expressed delight for the film’s recognition at the prestigious NYCA.

“Over the years of filmmaking, this is our first film to be screened at the renowned film festival Sundance in the US. This is an enormous achievement for us in our film making career,” Dereck said.The Jouberts are National Geographic explorers, filmmakers and founders of the Great Plains Foundation, a wildlife conservation organisation

operating in Botswana, Kenya and Zimbabwe. “This has been an exciting journey for us, to be able to continue to produce films that have an impact and tell a story about our wildlife. This film brings international recognition to our country, Botswana and we are grateful for the support we have received from the film industry.

We will continue to inspire people with our films while ensuring that they continue raising awareness on important matters such as the environment, wildlife and climate change,” Beverly said. The film won five awards in the Best Cinematography – Dereck Joubert & Taylor Turner, Best Documentary Film – Dereck and Beverly Joubert, Best Editing – Jolene van Antwerp, Best Sound – Beverly Joubert and Juli van den Berg, Best Original Score – JB Arthur and Sarah Class.