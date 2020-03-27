Covid19 quarantine PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

Ater the government of Botswana necessitated a mandatory quarantine for people coming into the country on Tuesday morning, some Batswana were said to be returning from South Africa after paying their monthly DStv subscription.

Expecting to ease their way into the country they rather ended up quarantined instead of back at home enjoying the view from their screens.

MultiChoice Botswana has revealed that as a responsible corporate citizen, they adhere to the Ministry of Health and Wellness’s national guidelines and COVID-19 measures. Therefore they encourage Batswana to see the significance of choosing local subscription over the option across the border.

MultiChoice Botswana managing director, Katlego Matlhodi Arnone told Arts & Culture that during this time, instead of travelling to SA, they are supporting their customers with the best available programming to stay informed and keep young minds stimulated and engaged in light of disruptions to the school calendar.

“In adjusting to these new ways of living, we continue to remind Batswana of the various self-service options that are available locally to enable our DStv customers to manage their subscriptions from home,” she continued.

Instead of paying subscriptions from Botswana it

is said that Batswana who were quarantined as a result of subscribing for DStv from across the border subscriptions, were trying to pay before SA’s total lockdown that was effective yesterday. Arnone added that there are many platforms to pay from the comfort of one’s home and these options include payment via all major banks’ online and cellphone banking platforms like Orange Money, MyZaka and PosoMoney.

“We also have our Self-Service platform which can be reached by SMS on 17771. As a business rooted in Botswana, we remain committed to playing a significant role in contributing to the growth of the nation’s economy,” she further said, promoting the local subscription option.

Arnone added that they would stick to measures that have recently been put in place to protect the people of Botswana and neighbouring countries from transmitting and spreading the COVID-19 virus that is yet to be confirmed within Botswana’s borders.