National 400-metre runner, Baboloki Thebe has been slapped with a reckless driving fine following a weekend accident, which left fellow athlete, Onkabetse Nkobolo with serious injuries.

The accident left Nkobolo hospitalised at Gaborone Private Hospital, where he underwent an operation. Thebe escaped uninjured.

Thebe and Nkobolo broke protocol and sneaked out of Adansonia Hotel, where the national team was lodged.

Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) vice president- administration, Oabona Theetso said the police had charged Thebe for reckless driving. In addition, BAA has set-up a team to investigate the accident.

“If action shall be taken, we would follow the Constitution. We have assigned a team to investigate the matter. The report is due today (Friday),” he said. Theetso said Nkobolo is recovering and would be released from hospital soon. He said the rest of the team was undergoing counselling.

BNOC chief executive officer, Tuelo Serufho said the Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund would cover the hospital costs.

He explained that they have set up a commission of enquiry into the accident. Serufho said the report is expected this week and he would not want to prejudice the findings. “It is early for me to comment on the matter because the findings of the commission would give us direction. As we speak I do not want to preempt the investigations,” he said.

However, the athletes have come under criticism for their behaviour.

“Athletics is on a death

bed because of the behaviour of the athletes. They do not respect BAA board members. It gets worse because the board gives them a lot of respect,” a BAA official said on condition of anonymity. The official said during a recent ‘meet and greet’ session with the Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC), the athletes were disrespectful.

The source suggested that the board should request former national team coach, Mogomotsi Otsetswe, a respected figure, to address the athletes.

“He left with a sore heart because BAA could not include him in the payroll. He was struggling to pay rent and in the end he decided to pack and go back to his home village,” the official said.

The source said in some instances it is better to bring back a familiar face.

“We appreciate what the BAA board is trying to do but maybe it is time to take a bold move and request Otsetswe to come and talk to the team. I am not saying he should be hired but just to give them a word. Maybe they have forgotten what they want in life or the potential that they possess. Let us not leave it until (it is too) late,” the source added.