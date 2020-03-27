Nikola Kavazovic. KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Jwaneng Galaxy coach, Nikola Kavazovic faces the wrath of the Botswana Football Association (BFA) for utterances disparaging the local league on his Twitter account.

Kavazovic made a series of utterances on his Twitter page targeting the BFA, league and journalists after his resignation at Gaborone United (GU).

In one of his tweets, the Serbian coach called the local league a ‘potato league’.

“I see haters enjoy to mention my relegation @FreeStateStars. I didn’t relegate from some ‘potato’ league like @BTCPremiership or @KenyaPremierLg but @OfficialPSL. And not with @KaizerChiefs, but small village club without supporters, amibitional (sic) owner, top players,” reads one of the Kavazovic’s recent tweets.

BFA chief executive officer, Mfolo Mfolo was coy on the matter when contacted for comment.

“I am not aware of his tweets, I do not know if he will be charged. I will have to check with BPL prosecutor, but I do not know anything of that effect,” he said.

An insider has, however, told Mmegi Sport that it is just a matter of time before Kavazovic is called before the BPL disciplinary committee.

“They (BFA) are busy preparing a case for Nikola. His permit was issued by the BFA and they are to contact

Galaxy, they are waiting to collect all the evidence from Nikola’s social media accounts. There is a good chance that he may be prosecuted, it is just a matter of time,” the source said.

In 2015, former Township Rollers coach Madinda Ndlovu escaped the Botswana Premier League charges following his post match remarks in the Mascom Top 8 final loss to Gaborone United. Nldovu had aimed his criticism at the referee.

“The man in charge (referee) decided to end the match with a penalty,” he said as Rollers lost 2-1 due to a late penalty call by referee Lekgotla Johannes.

GU coach, Pontsho Moloi was charged by the BPL for bringing the game into disrepute in May 2015 for an Instagram rant while he was still a Mochudi Centre Chiefs player. Moloi posted a picture of him and teammates confronting referee, Joshua Bondo.

The picture was accompanied by a message that read: “I will never forgive this man for what he did to us and to me...m sorry but I will neva (sic)”.