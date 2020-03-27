Lebopo Mompe. PIC PHATSIMO KAPENG

Young Lebopo Mompe is shining on the rugged terrains of mountain biking, after trading the lush green fields of rugby. The Serowe-born, is regarded as one of the country’s finest mountain biking prospects, writes Mmegi Sport Staffer, CALISTUS KOLANTSHO

Lebopo Mompe’s name is now synonymous with podium finishes in Mountain Biking (MTB) competitions.

At 18 years, he has emerged as one of the country’s best cyclists and last year he made a deserved debut in the national team.

The shy Mompe told Mmegi Sport he landed in cycling by chance as his first love was always rugby.

He does both disciplines namely road cycling and mountain biking, commonly known as MTB. Growing up with a mother who is passionate about cycling, it was easy for Mompe to jump on the saddle and wheel away.

“I was introduced to cycling by my mother and she bought me a bicycle. But, initially, the idea was for weight loss. I did not have interest in the sport and my interest was in rugby. She somehow managed to convince me to try it out and get the feel of it,” he said. After a few races, Mompe joined Tsela Riders Cycling Club in 2012. It was a gruelling process for the cyclist as he was struggling with weight. He was always last during the races.

“The training was intense and I kept pushing until I was able to finish behind the winners. Eventually he was on the podium. In 2015, I started competing in the youth category of 16 years and below,” he said. “We would ride 60km most of the time. My first competition was the Builders World Classic. I did not finish the race after calling it quits in the last three kilometres.”

But his proud moment was to arrive in 2017 when he was crowned national youth MTB Champion and TT Youth Champion. Mompe said he was always struggling but when he started training hard, results came forth.

“I was now able to attack because usually guys would just drop me,” he added. Mompe made his national team debut last year during the African Continental MTB Cross-Country Championship held in Namibia. He said the championship was a learning curve as he was jumping off platforms and high hills, which is a completely different terrain compared to what he is used to in Botswana. He said at home, they are used to a flat terrain, while Namibia has high altitude that even made him sick.

“It was my key moment being able to represent my country. The competition was tough and I was able to do four out of five laps,” he said.

Mompe is coached by renowned endurance, nutrition and physiology expert, Mark Wolff based in South Africa. He gives him a monthly training programme. He said the programme consists of nutrition, gym and bicycle sessions.

“My support system comes from my family, friends and Tsela Riders. Friends and family support me mentally. The club makes sure that I have all my nutrition on the road, if I have a puncture, I can easily change wheels because a support vehicle is always around. Domestiques are always doing the job for me and I stay behind. In the last kilometres, I make sure that I secure the deal,” he said. A domestique is a rider who works for the benefit of the team and leader, rather than trying to

Banners

win the race. Mompe gave credit to Tsela Riders captain, Moleko Majaha who plays a pivotal role in the cyclist’s performance. Mompe competed in international races especially in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Despite being a talented biker, the 18-year-old has not received the financial backing in order to upgrade his equipment. “Hopefully I would find somebody who is willing to assist. I cannot mention the figure at the moment, but it would depend on the equipment such as shoes, helmet and bicycle. The most important thing that I need right now is a mountain bicycle that ranges around P60,000. It has carbon frame and duel suspension,” he said.

Mompe said his dream is to get another opportunity to represent the country and compete in the Commonwealth and Olympic Games.

His role model is Nino Schurter from Switzerland, who has won eight cross-country MTB Worlds gold and World Cup 27 times.

“He is consistent,” added Mompe with a smile. The cyclist is not yet covered through government sponsorship. “Tsela Riders had put out a proposal but Elite Sponsorship funds had been depleted. I have applied for him to be included this year and for him to study Industrial Psychology,” said his mother, Game.

The proud mother said her son’s performance was a blessing. “Sometimes, we have stumbling blocks as parents, but with the assistance of his club and some companies, costs become bearable. In 2016, he secured sponsorship with Ultimate Cycle Base (UCB), which were making sure that his bicycle is in good condition before and after races. Kyle Poppleton used to motivate him and that kept him in shape,” she said. Game said it was a good year for Tsela when they bagged sponsorship with GetSure Insurance Company. She said the sponsorship pays for Lebopo races. She said sponsorship remains a challenge for cyclists because companies prefer clubs over individuals.

“At the moment I could say he is the cream of MTB in the country. We are all over trying to find sponsorship for him. Cycling just like athletics requires special equipment. It is unfortunate that companies operating here are not doing as much as they do in South Africa,” she said.

Game said with the assistance of Tsela and its sponsors, the cyclist is able to do well. Active Physio has been one of Lebopo’s sponsors.

Achievements: 2016-champion (Team Time Trial [TTT] male youth Botswana national road championships) 2016-fourth (male youth Botswana national MTB championships) 2017-champion (Individual Time Trial [ITT] male youth Botswana national road championships)

2017-third (male youth Botswana national road championships) 2017-champion (male youth Botswana national road championships) 2017-champion (male youth Botswana national MTB championships) 2018-champion (ITT) male youth Botswana national road championships)

2018-second (male youth Botswana national road championships) 2018-champion (male youth Botswana MTB championships.) 2019-third (ITT male junior Botswana national road championships) 2019-fourth (male junior Botswana national road championships)

2019-champion (male junior Botswana national MTB championships).

FACT FILE

Full names: Lebopo Mompe

Date of birth: January 6, 2002

Place of birth: Serowe

Code: Cycling

Club: Tsela Riders

Discipline: MTB

Hobbies: Dog walking and watching cycling on television