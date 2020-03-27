Fencers remain in SA amid lockdown

Three local fencers, Laone Lesejane, Camille Gombalume and Thabile Pilane have opted to remain in South Africa despite rising coronavirus cases in the neighbouring country.

The figure rose above 700 on Wednesday, and Pretoria has announced a 21-day lockdown.

The three Botswana fencers are students at the FIE Fencing Academy in Johannesburg.

Botswana Amateur Fencing Society (BFAS) spokesperson, Ewetse Khama said the trio has decided to stay put despite concerns over rising coronavirus cases.

“They are enrolled for the 2020 cohort and they have decided to remain in that country during the current initiatives that authorities have put in place to deal with the coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

Khama said the FIE Academy consulted with stakeholders for a way forward and how best to implement national guidelines. “Lesejane, Gombalume and Pilane considered the options presented and elected it would be in the best interests of their family and other Batswana if they remained in South Africa to observe self-quarantine from March 18 until March 31. The situation would be reviewed again following this initial two-week

period,” he said.

Khama said the trio would remain at their apartments to observe the self-quarantine period. While in self-quarantine the students would have access to online lectures and material to continue their courses and one-on-one practical training conducted at the government-mandated distance. Khama said the components are very critical in the course that they are attending.

“They have been advised about their movement. During this period, the trio is expected to observe World Health Organisation (WHO) and South Africa’s government recommendations for reducing the spread of coronavirus. The athletes are taking part in a year-long course tobecome elite fencers with enhanced coaching skills as well as sport science experts,” he said.

Khama said BAFS recognises the determination to get through these challenging times and highly appreciates the difficult decision that athletes had to make as part of their contribution to limiting the spread of the coronavirus.