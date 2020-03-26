Fraudsters cash in on coronavirus

Interpol has issued a media release cautioning member countries of illicit online sale of medicines and medical products such as counterfeit facemasks, substandard hand sanitizers and unauthorized antiviral medication.

It is reported that counterfeit facemasks, substandard hand sanitizers and unauthorised antiviral medication were all seized under Operation Pangea XIII.

The matter forced the police, customs and health regulatory authorities from 90 countries to take part in collective action against the illicit online sale of medicines and medical products.

The Interpol media release stated that the operation resulted in 121 arrests worldwide and the seizure of potentially dangerous

Banners

pharmaceuticals worth more than USD 14 million.

It further said criminals are cashing in on Covid-19. The outbreak of the coronavirus disease offered criminals an opportunity for fast cash, as criminals take advantage of the high market demand for personal protection and hygiene products.

Law enforcement agencies taking part in Operation Pangea found 2, 000 online links advertising items related to COVID-19, said the release.