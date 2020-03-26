 
  Mmegi
  News
  3. Coronavirus: Prepare yourselves for imminent lockdown - Masisi

Coronavirus: Prepare yourselves for imminent lockdown - Masisi

STAFF WRITER Thursday, March 26, 2020
President Masisi PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES
The government official Facebook Page, BWGovernment has published the following "message by his excellency the president" Mokgweetsi Masisi calling on Batswana to prepare for imminent lockdown.

"Please prepare yourselves for the eminent lockdown. Our experts, led by Dr Masupu with Prof. Alexandra advise us to restrict the movement of people so we are better able to trace and treat any case that occurs.

Take heed of and follow health professionals' advice and instructions. Wash your hands with soap and water. Do not

argue and be difficult because that does not help prevent Covid 19.

Protect yourself and everyone else. Look after the old and young. God bless Botswana!" (sic)

The president is on Day 6 of his 14 day quarantine after travelling to Namibia.

Botswana has not recorded any cases of coronavirus as of March 25, 2020.

