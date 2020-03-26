Girl, 8, found hanging from electric pipe

Police in Letlhakane are investigating a case in which an eight-year-old girl of Sekwe ward was found hanging from an electric pipe in the family living room.

The young girl was left in the care of the housemaid while her parents were away visiting their village. The deceased allegedly locked the housemaid and her younger sister in the bedroom before she allegedly committed suicide in the sitting room.

Police superintendent Michael Maphephu said they were yet to establish what could have led the Standard 3 pupil to allegedly commit the suicide.

According to the statement they got from the housemaid, around eight in the evening the she left the girl in the living room while she went into the bedroom. She did not realise the deceased had locked her inside the bedroom until moments later when she tried opening the door.

She called to her and there was no answer. She went outside the bedroom through the window; only to

find out both doors leading inside the house were also locked.

While she kept calling and did not get the response, she went to seek help from their neighbour.

At the kitchen entrance, she had reportedly only locked the burglar door. After locking she left the keys on the zinc top. The neighbour pulled the keys out and after gaining access into the house; they were met with her lifeless body hanging from the electric pipes in the living room.

She allegedly used the waist belt of her dress to commit suicide. “It is a fresh matter and the parents are hugely devastated and require time to mourn. Our investigations are ongoing and we are yet to establish what could have transpired,” Maphephu said indicating that the case was very complex.