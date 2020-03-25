BDF members bringing food for the people quarantined at IDM today. PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

A top leading Gaborone corporate attorney John Carr-Hartley has forced government to provide segregation, sanitary and hygienic conditions with proper infection control and protection to his daughter and others in different quarantine facilities in Botswana.

Carr-Hartley had filed an urgent application today before Justice Tebogo Tau after he daughter Kristen and others were quarantined last night after the government imposed a mandatory quarantine for citizens and residents arriving from outside the

Banners

country.

The government is also to provide means and sustenance to Kristen and others in quarantine according according to reasonable dictary requirements under the circumstances. Each party will pay its costs, according to Tau's order.