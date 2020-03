Vice President Slumber Tsogwane

Vice President Slumber Tsogwane says South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa has provided assurances that the movement of goods and services between SA and Botswana will not be disrupted by the 21-day lockdown taking effect in that country from Thursday.

Botswana relies on South African for the bulk of its goods and services, as well as transit sea imports.

In a televised address, Tsogwane

said President Mokgweetsi Masisi had been in contact with Ramaphosa and expressed solidarity with him on that country's upcoming lockdown.