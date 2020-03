Police warns public PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

The Botswana Police Service has issued a stern warning against individuals, businesses, churches, social and cultural entities who are disregarding government measures to control the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

“The Botswana Police service wishes to sound warning that the police shall be in full force to ensure compliance and attainment of safety for the people,” reads a

statement from Assistant Commissioner Dipheko Motube.

He further revealed that the police service has cancelled leave taking of officers to ensure the attainment of this call.