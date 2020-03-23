BDF parade PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

The Botswana Defence Force (BDF) has ordered that all soldiers on leave or off duty to return to camp immediately because of coronavirus.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Botswana Defence Force (BDF) hereby directs all its members on leave/off duty to report to their respective workstations with immediate effect,” reads a statement from BDF director of

Banners

Protocol and Public Affairs Colonel Tebo Dikole.

Dikole further advised members of the public to continue taking precautionary measures against COVID-19 as advised by Ministry of Health and Wellness in combating the virus.