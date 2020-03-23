 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

The Botswana Defence Force (BDF) has ordered that all soldiers on leav...
PRESS STATEMENT: The Office of the President wishes to inform members ...
The Office of the President says President Mokgweetsi Masisi has enter...
Government has moved to close the operations of bars and nightclubs in...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. News
  3. Coronavirus: BDF recalls all soldiers

Coronavirus: BDF recalls all soldiers

STAFF WRITER Monday, March 23, 2020
BDF parade PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES
The Botswana Defence Force (BDF) has ordered that all soldiers on leave or off duty to return to camp immediately because of coronavirus.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Botswana Defence Force (BDF) hereby directs all its members on leave/off duty to report to their respective workstations with immediate effect,” reads a statement from BDF director of

Banners
Protocol and Public Affairs Colonel Tebo Dikole. 

Dikole further advised members of the public to continue taking precautionary measures against COVID-19 as advised by Ministry of Health and Wellness in combating the virus.

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

Ga o ye gope!!!

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners