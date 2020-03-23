The Botswana Defence Force (BDF) has ordered that all soldiers on leave or off duty to return to camp immediately because of coronavirus.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Botswana Defence Force (BDF) hereby directs all its members on leave/off duty to report to their respective workstations with immediate effect,” reads a statement from BDF director of
Dikole further advised members of the public to continue taking precautionary measures against COVID-19 as advised by Ministry of Health and Wellness in combating the virus.