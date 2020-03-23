Stagnation is a place of sorrow and very unpleasant to humans.

Nobody wants to experience it because it is a place where dead dreams live. The dreams are dead because their source, the mind, is distorted and disorientated. The mind is weaker than the situation encountered in life. When the mind is derailed from its forward fuelling state, one starts to lose their esteem and eventually have the lowest sense of self-efficacy.

The mind is the most integral part in our prosperity. The progression of our aspirations are determined by whether we embrace negative or positive thoughts. We are decisions of our thoughts, that is, whatever we entertain is what we act upon and that develops an attitude which shapes our overall behaviour; our culture. This attests to the fact that the mind is the driver of our lives.

Stagnation is a result yielded by an idle mind. An idle mind is dominated by a negative thought process. It is unfortunate that there is no place as dark as a negative mind, therefore, you cannot do life changing events in the dark. You cannot cook nor knit in the dark. A mind that is negative spends most of its time complaining and blaming others or situations encountered for things going bad for them. This denies the mind an opportunity to explore its thought exploitation breath-width and yield life- changing solutions.

Negative or irrational thoughts are the barricade between you and greatness. They kill the spark of courage that ignites you to quest for your aspired lifestyle. It stifles our potential and swallows our self- belief and confidence. Due to the fact that we feel worthless, we then stop pursuing any action towards achieving our pre-set goal.

There was a certain man who grew up from a poor background. Their economic condition made his approach to life be bitter and angry. He criticised every opportunity that presented itself before him. Even though he was fit to be a candidate for most opportunities, his attitude was a barrier that hindered them to fall on his lap. He remained the same whilst his siblings were prospering in their live spheres because of their positivity. His life has never changed thus

stagnant.

If we change our thoughts to a positive stature, we will recognise our self- efficacy and embrace it. We will see our value and be urged to indulge in action that will continue to validate our self- belief. Unlike negative thought, positive thoughts strengthen our faith and confidence to achieve that we aspire to be.

A stagnant person has no vision. A vision is a pre- visit into one’s future and it can only be visited and seen through the mind. If the mind is flanked by negative energy, the conceptualisation of ideas become barren hence a scatter brain. This situation eventually leads us into depression which also makes one to give up easily in life and giving up is the reason we end up being stagnant.

A negative mind is too timid to act at the present and ideal moment created by grace but rather procrastinate action at all times. That makes one miss pieces to the puzzle set at their own ideal timing and disrupt the way events are ordained to unfold in your life.

Stagnation is a choice for entertaining irrational thoughts. If you dismiss the negative thoughts and only subdue to positive ones you will see opportunities in all life challenges you will encounter. They will give you a vision and reveal a path through which you will access the vision. The pathway is our purpose or contribution in eco sphere.

We are ought to free our minds from demeaning thoughts and know that we have the power to catapult our lives to desired levels of life standard. Positivity is not far- fetched from us and it can change your life situation for the best. Stagnation is not a portion for any living thing.

Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa is an Author of a book titled 50 SHOTS OF COLOR (Download e-copy on KINDLE AMAZON), Motivational Speaker, Radio Feature Presenter, Events DC and Humanitarian who believes that there is greatness to be unleashed in all of us. Contact him on kealeboga@coloringsouls.co.bw or call +26773791677 for bookings. Facebook page: Coloring Souls with Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa. LinkedIn: Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa. Instagram: #ColoringSouls. Website: www.coloringsouls.co.bw