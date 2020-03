Masisi and his Zim counterpart in Namibia PIC. THE SOUTHERN TIMES

The Office of the President says President Mokgweetsi Masisi has entered a 14 day isolation period after visiting Namibia on Saturday.

The president and his entourage were attending the inauguration of Namibian president, Hage Geingob. Zimbabwean leader, Emmerson Mnangagwa also attended the

event.

A statement from government spokesperson, Andrew Sesinyi states that Masisi would also undergo testing prior to being cleared.