  1. Mmegi
  2. Business
  3. Coronavirus: Govt closes bars, increases bottlestore hours

Coronavirus: Govt closes bars, increases bottlestore hours

STAFF WRITER Saturday, March 21, 2020
Police patrolling at a bar PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES
Government has moved to close the operations of bars and nightclubs in response to the spreading Coronavirus pandemic.

According to a Government Gazette notice dated March 20, only liquor wholesalers, distributors, bottlestores, restaurants and depots will remain open from Monday to Saturday.

Bottle stores and distributors hours have been extended to 8pm from 7pm. No alcohol will be sold after 8pm.

This is effective from yesterday (March 20, 2020). 

Investment, Trade and Industry minister, Peggy Serame confined the latest developments to Mmegi.

For his part, Mothusi Molokomme, Botswana

Alcohol Industry Association chairperson said: "The Gazette notice appears authentic and it's something that we were expecting. "Government is acting to safeguard health and while we would have hoped they would perhaps just limit the operating hours, we also understand their decision because these are gathering places.

"We hope that the measures will be short lived.

"The impact on the industry will definitely be huge."

Business

