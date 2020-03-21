Baboloki Thebe and Onkabetse Nkobolo

National team athletes, Onkabetse Nkobolo and Baboloki Thebe were involved in a car accident in Gaborone last night.

The two were supposed to be in camp at the the Adansonia hotel in Gaborone, where the National athletics team is lodged. The two reportedly broke camp rules by going out.

A BAA official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the accident and said Nkobolo sustained serious injuries. The official said Nkobolo's spine has been affected. The athlete is likely to undergo an operation.

Thebe has been discharged.

Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) vice president-admnistration, Oabona Theetso said details were still sketchy.

“I have just arrived in camp and details are sketchy as Thebe is still sleeping. From here I am going to check Nkobolo at the hospital. I will give Thebe a chance to rest so that the trauma goes down,” he told Mmegi Sport this morning.