Dikoloti PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Member of Parliament (MP) for Mmathethe/ Molapowabojang, Dr Edwin Dikoloti says he is concerned about the state of infrastructure in some of schools in his area.

Three junior secondary schools at Dikoloti’s constituency, Mogale, Nthwalang and Mmathethe, are dilapidated.

These are also boarding schools and the sewerage systems for the three are bad.

“There is a serious problem of infrastructure in our schools. I have tried to engage the business community on how they could help us because the government does not have enough money for schools maintenance,” said Dikoloti, who is also the Minister of Agricultural Development and Food Security.

“At Mogale Junior Secondary School, the business community, Debswana mine, Majwe mining amongst others are willing to help. The situation there is terrible and the Ministry of Education has sourced some funds to deal with the problem.”

The extent of the problem is such that, at Mogale school, the actual capacity for dormitory for girls is 192 and currently it houses 387 girls and each dorm has 16 student instead of eight and boys hostels actual capacity 192 but currently it has 372.

“They keep on updating me on some delays that are happening, and one was in procurement of caravans and some things that the school needs. Our priority is to ensure that all students have classes, textbooks and exercise books.

For my constituency fund, we have agreed with the community to reserve a portion of the money for tutoring in these three schools.

These students are behind in some of their syllabuses because of school environment which do have an impact in their results,” he added.

What worries the Minister most is that the there is overcrowding in schools’ classrooms and boarding facilities.

He said the schools were supposed to be 15 stream but now they are 21 to 23 stream.

He continued; “the reason why there is a shortage of materials that are needed by both teachers and students is because the budget for each school is for 15 stream which is not enough for the schools”. The Minister said there is also need for beds and caravans to be increased at the hostels.

Meanwhile, Jwaneng/Mabutsane chief education officer, Abram Molelowabadimo said they have managed to source P5 million to build four classrooms and four caravans of which two would be taken to boys hostels and two to girls hostels to reduce overcrowding at Mogale JSS.

“It is true that there has been delay in procurement, but the Ministry is helping to speed up the processes. We will also build toilets in the school. Of course, we are not going to cover all classes that are taught outside but it will relief the situation temporarily at Mogale. Other classes will be built in the next financial year,” Molelowabadimo said.