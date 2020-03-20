Main entrance to Moeng College PIC: KOKETSO KGOBOGE

MOENG COLLEGE: In an endeavour to rescue its former school, Moeng College from its doldrums, the school’s alumni group has been all over the place battling to change the ever dwindling fortunes of the school.

Due to the situation, the school’s Bechuanaland infrastructure is an eyesore.

Moeng College’s fortunes have been taking a nosedive since 2012 leaving the once mighty school toiling at the lowest position academically.

Recently, a delegation of the alumni committee members that included Dr. Howard Sigwele, Spokes Makobo and Joe Willie took a one-day visit to their former school on a mission to deliver projects and interact with various stakeholders.

The delegation gave a moving update on the network and Internet connectivity. It reported that Botswana Communications Regulatory Authority (BOCRA) has approved a project to put up a tower to improve network and Internet connectivity at Moeng College.

“Internet connectivity with about 150 computers at the IT room, library and computer laboratory will be undertaken during the May-July period. The project is expected to be complete by the time the school holds its annual prize awarding ceremony in September,” one of the alumni committee members Dr. Sigwele gave an update on the recent visit.

BOCRA is expected to support the school prize awarding budget and its CEO Martin Mokgware is expected to be the guest speaker.

BOCRA will also provide an expert to assist the school to operate the IT facility for sometime using its resources. Once delivered, network and Internet connectivity will be a dramatic win and impactful project for Moeng College by the alumni. “The project will assist teachers and students with access to information to improve academic performance. Limited network coverage and internet connectivity are major challenges at Moeng College,” further reported Sigwele on behalf of the team.

They also spoke of mobilisation of transport, computers and furniture. The delegation reported that contacts have been made with the Botswana Unified Revenue Service (BURS)

to assist with transport resources, computers and furniture.

Further, the University of Botswana (UB) has informed the alumni committee members that it has books that they wish to donate. Therefore, the alumni committee will liaise with the school management to ensure that relevant books are donated to the “virtually empty school library.”

In an effort to improve academic performance and technical knowledge the alumni committee has enlisted the support of the Botswana International University of Science and Technology (BIUST).

“BIUST was actually approached to undertake a needs assessment with Moeng College in mathematics, science, and others in order to provide appropriate support,” said Sigwele.

He added: “The good news is that BIUST promised to assist and the headmaster of Moeng College, Abram Thapedi has been asked to follow up on the offer shortly.”

The delegation was also informed that students have established study groups with a view to improve academic performance. Students assured the delegation that better academic performance is expected from them. The delegation counselled students against indulging in bad and unproductive behaviour.

While the school matron and boarding master had acknowledged bad behaviour among some students and the use of drugs, the two indicated better student discipline and behaviour.

Their concern however, was poor student-staff communication and relations.

The delegation also met the school nurse who complained about overworking because currently she is the only one serving a community of more than 2000 people composed of students, staff and the rest.

The delegation noted that more new student beds, desks, mattresses and tables at the student hall were provided and more were expected.

A summary of Moeng College academic performance is as follows: 2019: 16.7%, 2018: 17.07%, 2017:15.75%, 2016: 20.09% and 2015: 17.72%