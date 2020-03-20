NPF accused persons PIC: THALEFANG CHARLES

The P250 million National Petroleum Fund (NPF) money laundering case has been transferred from Broadhurst Regional Magistrate Court to Extension 2 Chief Magistrate.

Acting Regional South Magistrate, Goodwill Makofi announced yesterday that going forward the case would be managed and heard at Extension 2. The case went for a status hearing following the indictment of ex spy chief Isaac Kgosi.

The allocation of a new magistrate follows the departure of Regional South Chief Magistrate, Masilo Matlhaka who has since reportedly gone to school in South Africa. He initially handled the case when it started.

Earlier on, during the status hearing, one of the attorneys for some of the accused persons, Kgosietsile Ngakaagae told court that they had not been served with a new charge sheet by state despite having been amended when Kgosi was charged. “The new charge sheet has not been served to my client and I don’t think that it should be an issue, just a housekeeping matter that needs to be done,” he said. The state did not dispute the claim but indicated that the charge sheet was still the same except a slight charge that one person was added as an accused.

Attorney Busang Manewe said he was not much bothered about the charge sheet as he pointed out that charges would be dropped against his clients.



amended sheet, Kgosi is facing charges of corruption of a public officer in abuse of office and abuse of office. In the corruption of the public officer charges, the State alleges that Kenneth Kerekang and Kgosi, during the period of August 7 to August 10, 2017, at Gaborone, acting jointly and with common purpose, did, for the valuable consideration of Bakang Seretse and Khulaco (Pty) Ltd, in abuse of authority of their respective offices, an arbitrary act, instruct Bakang Seretse, the Managing Director of Kgori Capital, to transfer to Khulaco, at which eh was the director, P250 million which was prejudicial to the rights of the Government of Botswana. It is also alleged that Kenneth Kerekang and Kgosi during the period of August 7th to August 10, 2017, in Gaborone, acting jointly and with common purpose, did, in abuse of office of the authority of their respective offices, an arbitrary act, instructing Bakang Seretse, the Managing Director of Kgori Capital, to transfer to Khulaco, at which he was also a director, P250 million, which was prejudicial to the rights of the Government of Botswana. The case will be back in court on March 23, 2020.