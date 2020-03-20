KBL has no plans to discontinue the richer fuller tasting St Louis Export PIC: THALEFANG CHARLES

Two years ago, Kgalagadi Breweries Limited (KBL) relaunched the newly improved, richer fuller tasting St Louis Export, but in recent weeks there has been a short supply of the beer in bars and stores.

For a brand that was once discontinued, the shortage of St Louis Export in stores was worrying some of its loyal customers who were thinking that their favourite beer was getting cut from the KBL’s core lineup.

While KBL has in the past discontinued some of its signature brews, Head of Corporate Affairs at the brewery Masegonyana Madisa shot down the worries by disclosing that KBL had no plans to discontinue the richer fuller tasting St Louis Export. “Due to high demand and building into the Easter Holidays, KBL had to focus its production on fast growing brands such as St. Louis and Carling Black Label. However, the product (St Louis Export) is still available in some outlets nationwide. Going forward, it is in our plans to re-energize it,” he revealed. As a local brand that is premium, there were fears that the beer was not doing well in the market, but Madisa was quick to reveal that the contrast. Responding to how they have been marketing the brand as compared to other brands like St Louis, Madisa said St

Louis Export was a premium brand that plays in a niche market different from St Louis Lager (mainstream), therefore the marketing activities will vary in scope and execution.

When KBL relaunched this product, the brewery company displayed their confidence and optimism in the market as a premium brand and Madisa further reiterated that they still have the same optimism because St. Louis Export is profitable. Commenting on the fluctuating prices of the beer, Madisa said the variance in outlets across the country was because by law KBL was not allowed to regulate customer prices but can only recommend retail-selling price to vendors.

While St. Louis Export has not been able to challenge the beer status quo in Botswana like Carling Black Label, Castle Lite and St. Louis Lager it still remained the fan-favourite brew amongst Batswana who don’t want to see a local brand getting the axe again.

For a brand that KBL revealed in 2018 that they spent years working tirelessly to perfect, it remains to be seen whether St Louis Export Lager will be packed in stores again.