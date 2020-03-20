Itse Mageba Tours has decided to host Mmadikhwaere Cultural Music Festival PIC PHATSIMO KAPENG

For years event promoters have been bringing up new cultural events as a way of reviving the Setswana culture.

We have seen the organisers inviting dikhwaere to perform at those events, which also gives them exposure.

However, that is not enough because even though dikhwaere have been part of many Batswana’s lives since time immemorial, to date they have not gained recognition they deserve, more especially in urban areas.

This is why Itse Mageba Tours has decided to host Mmadikhwaere Cultural Music Festival where they invited 10 dikhwaere from Kgatleng and Kweneng to come and treat Batswana to rich Setswana choral music.

One of the event organisers, Gabriel Modise, of television show, Lobebe broadcast on BTV said the event was intended to bring the event to urban areas and giving them the spotlight they deserve. He further explained that they saw it fit to break the custom where dikhwaere always partake in rural areas during festive season therefore not gaining enough recognition like other music genres. He added that it was high time local youth appreciates and celebrate dikhwaere.

“We want companies to recognise dikhwaere, hire them at their events, sponsor them and also use them to advertise their brands. This event targets urban places like Gaborone, Lobatse and Francistown. We want dikhwaere to be able to rebrand and commercialise their services. Through this initiative they can be able to build trusts and cooperates and enable them to fight unemployment in the country,” he said.

Modise added that dikhwaere being part of the arts that are a vehicle that drives the economy and the country’s sustainable development planning plays a significant role in the country’s livelihood.

He added that through the event, Itseng Mageba gave dikhwaere an

opportunity to play a role in attracting tourism.

For his part, Itseng Mageba Tours director Tebogo Kgaodi said for years, dikhwaere have been at the forefront of the children’s upbringing in Botswana .

He further explained that due to lack of exposure, many youngsters did not appreciate dikhwaere because they did not see their significance in the society. He added that through Mmadikhwaere Cultural Music Festival, they encouraged choirs to knock on company doors, seek sponsors and make trusts in order to sustain themselves and create employment.

“However with the recent advice from the government, due to coronavirus epidemic we have decided to postpone our event to a later date that will be communicated with our clientele, stakeholders and dikhwaere. In the meantime, we are continuing with preparations for the event so that when the time is right everything will be in place.

“Those who have already bought tickets must keep them safe so that they use them on the date that will later be announced. We will update them together with those who bought stalls on the date,” he said.

The organisers say they are awaiting the President’s go-ahead to resume hosting the event. Mmadikhwaere was supposed to take place on March 28 till 29, 2020.

Dikhwaere that will participate at the event include Kgatleng, Badiragatsi, True Fighters, Megale, Kgalapitsi, Union Choir, SK Seshoboloko, Lesedi and Onketsang and Ditoronko (DNT).

Tickets are sold at P100 early bird; P150 standard, P200 couple, P500 VIP and children under 12 years are allowed free entry. The event will be held at City River Cultural Park by SADC robots.