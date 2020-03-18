Khama

Former President Ian Khama has responded to the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP)'s 'letter of expulsion circulating in the media'.

We publish below the full contents of Khama's letter as shared by the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) spokesperson Justice Motlhabane:

"I wish to set the record straight concerning allegations that I have been in discussions with Mr Mpho Balopi to be roped back into BDP structures, the said allegations are totally false, baseless and misleading.

Last year I made it publicly known and so have many others , that we have parted ways with the BDP. The only people who have approached me for possible reconciliation with the BDP are some BDP party elders. Deliberations between me and them

Banners

are ongoing. I would therefore, out of respect to them, not divulge specifics or scope of the discussions.

It is however disconcerting that while the elders are embracing reconciliation and amity , we now see a letter of expulsion circulating in the media.

It seems to me that there's a disconnect within the BDP because while the party elders are preaching reconciliation, others are thwarting their efforts with letters such as the one mentioned above. I hope those behind these mischievous efforts to mislead will find it in themselves to desist from such divisive and polarizing tendencies."