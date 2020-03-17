YAMAs on ice amidst coronavirus concerns

Yarona FM management has announced the postponement of the 6th annual Yarona FM Music Awards (YAMA) until further notice. The event was billed for April 25, 2020.

According to a press release from the youthful radio station, the decision is premised on safety considerations for crowds as advised by the World Health Organisation (WHO), Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Office of the President in response to the global COVID-19 or coronavirus pandemic.

“Yarona FM takes the pandemic very seriously and is cautious about the potential endangerment of many young lives. We have therefore chosen to follow the government’s public

health emergency advisory to avoid large gatherings to mitigate or prevent potential outbreaks of the pandemic,” read the press release.

The Yarona FM management team has since asked people for their generous understanding and apologises for any inconvenience that this may cause. “We assure our patrons and stakeholders; that is, our sponsors, artists, vendors and the public at large that the show will go on at a later date to be advised.”