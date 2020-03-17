Jeep Cherokee overturned near Impala

FRANCISTOWN: Police have warned motorists to proceed along the Francistown-Matshelegabedi road with great caution, as a curve near Impala is notorious for causing recent accidents.

Francistown Police Station commander superintendent Lebalang Maniki issued a warning following the death of a 31-year-old Jeep Cherokee driver, whose car overturned near Impala. The incident happened on Saturday night.

Police said that they suspect that the 31-year-old’s car overturned after failing to negotiate the curve.

“We have recorded several road accidents in the area since the beginning of the year although this latest incident is the only one that has resulted in a fatality. In most of the aforementioned accidents it appeared the drivers failed to negotiate the curve. We therefore plead with drivers to drive with caution along that road (Francistown-Matshelagabedi road),” Maniki said.

"Late last year a car overturned in the

area and the driver lost his life. From our investigations it appeared as if the said driver failed to negotiate the curve and his car subsequently overturned.”

In the recent incident, police have since identified the 31-year-old victim as Alfred Kierstead, a Francistown businessperson and well-known vehicle spinner, who owned Francistown Spin Arena.

It is said that Kierstead was killed while driving from Matshelagabedi. Police have said that they suspect that the car rolled over extensively. He was certified dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Meanwhile, tributes have been pouring in for Kierstead, most particularly from various spinners across the country. He is among those who pioneered spinning in the northern city.