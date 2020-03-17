FRANCISTOWN: The bungling of a parade by the police has led to the acquittal and discharge of a person charged of murder and three counts of robbery.

The accused, Thabani Mapunganyika, was charged for the alleged murder of John Keletsi, a former biology teacher, who was gunned down at the Other Place Bar in Matsiloje on December 20, 2013.

Mapunganyika and three other Zimbabweans who had escaped from a prison facility at Gerald Estates were also charged with robbing Joel Mpetsane, Masego Sebokolodi and Alec Morula of their cellphones and various amounts of cash at gunpoint.

When delivering

the ruling on Tuesday, Justice Bengabame Sechele said that there was a very high possibility that state witnesses managed to see Mapunganyika at Selebi-Phikwe State Prison prior to the mounting of the identification parade.

“The accused’s complicity in the commission of the crime has not been well established and as a result, he is acquitted and discharged of one count of murder and three counts of robbery,” Sechele said.