 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Yarona FM management has announced the postponement of the 6th annual ...
FRANCISTOWN: Police have warned motorists to proceed along the Francis...
Absa Bank Botswana expects its pretax profits for 2019 to come in up t...
FRANCISTOWN: Sua Flamingoes coach, Rapelang ‘Razor’ Tsats...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. News
  3. Bungled ID parade gets murder-accused acquittal

Bungled ID parade gets murder-accused acquittal

LEBOGANG MOSIKARE Tuesday, March 17, 2020
FRANCISTOWN: The bungling of a parade by the police has led to the acquittal and discharge of a person charged of murder and three counts of robbery.

The accused, Thabani Mapunganyika, was charged for the alleged murder of John Keletsi, a former biology teacher, who was gunned down at the Other Place Bar in Matsiloje on December 20, 2013. 

Mapunganyika and three other Zimbabweans who had escaped from a prison facility at Gerald Estates were also charged with robbing Joel Mpetsane, Masego Sebokolodi and Alec Morula of their cellphones and various amounts of cash at gunpoint.

When delivering

Banners
the ruling on Tuesday, Justice Bengabame Sechele said that there was a very high possibility that state witnesses managed to see Mapunganyika at Selebi-Phikwe State Prison prior to the mounting of the identification parade.

“The accused’s complicity in the commission of the crime has not been well established and as a result, he is acquitted and discharged of one count of murder and three counts of robbery,” Sechele said.

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

Coronavirus

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners