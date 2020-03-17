Rapelang Razor Tsatsilebe PIC: KEOAGILE BONANG

FRANCISTOWN: Sua Flamingoes coach, Rapelang ‘Razor’ Tsatsilebe is confident their third time this season will be a charm, as they chase promotion to the elite division.

The Sua side has stumbled in the last two attempts despite investing heavily in terms of playing personnel. In the failed campaigns, the team started well only to fizzle towards the end of the season.

Tsatsilebe was speaking after his side’s elimination from Orange FA Cup at the hands of Township Rollers over the weekend. He said the team had experienced a slump as a result of lack of mental strength to handle pressure by players.

“We did an assessment and realised the team experienced a slump starting from the last six games or seven games. We have worked on it that is why we have not experienced a slump when we approached our last six games.”

Tsatsilebe said the technical team worked intensively on the mindset of the players to guard against any form of

slump.

“It is evident that we have been more organised since the second round started, which is why I believe that we will not experience a slump like in the previous seasons. We have already passed the stage where we often experience a slump,” he added.

Tsatsilebe added that the experience his side has earned from playing in the Orange FA Cup would also come handy in their last four league matches.

Prior to meeting Township Rollers, Flamingoes eliminated premier league side Molepolole City Stars in the last 16 of the competition.

“Playing high profile matches helped improve the team’s level of competitiveness something that I believe will greatly help the team in the last four matches,” Tsatsilebe said.

The First Division North league is suspended as a precaution against the possible spread of the coronavirus.