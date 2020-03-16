Rakgare addresses school sports suspension concerns

Rakgare

The Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development (MYSC), Tumiso Rakgare has said, as a way of cutting costs, there is a possibility of combining athletics and ball games.

Addressing the media in Gaborone on Monday, in the wake of the recent suspension of school sports, Rakgare said the move would be a cost saving measure.

He said, in collaboration with Ministry of Basic Education (MOBE), sports competitions would be held first term and second term. “School sports are very important. We are aware that our sports are in crises because we are not doing enough to develop talent from a tender age,” he said.

Rakgare said they agreed with MOBE that they are going to set up a task team to find a solution on school sports moving forward. Rakgare explained that the previous task force was for MOBE and the one being set up would include MYSC representatives.

He said school sports should continue and as MYSC, they should assist so that payments are are done.

“MOBE

has been running school sports and paying teachers. It is not in our interest as to when did MOBE start having challenges of paying teachers. To us, we want the best decision to make so that we have school sport continuing in a different way and bring results. This I mean by engaging people with expertise in different sporting codes to coach students,” Rakgare said. He said the decision to suspend school sports was a holistic cabinet

decision. He said there is possibility that athletics continues next term. MOBE paid some of the money owed to teachers.

“We agree that the way payments were being done was not proper. We are dealing with the matter,” he said.

Meanwhile, when asked if MYSC would take over school sports, Rakgare said they are ready to engage with MOBE.