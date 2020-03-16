BNSC to shield codes from sanction over coronavirus

Falcon Sedimo

The Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) says it will assist sport codes, which might face sanction at international level over missing competitions as a result of the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Already, Botswana's Under-17 girls side missed the return leg of the World Cup qualifiers, which was due to be played in Morocco over the weekend.

But Sedimo told journalists in Gaborone today, that the mother body would assist in case such instances attract possible sanction.

“It is not a take or leave it situation. There are reasons to mitigate and I believe we have a strong case,” Sedimo said.

The Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development (MYSC), Tumiso Rakgare has suspended sports activities due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Rakgare said the Botswana Football Association (BFA) has suspended games following pronouncement by CAF and other codes should follow suit.

“Africa qualifiers have been cancelled so BFA has stopped Premier League Games and Orange FA Cup games until the situation normalizes. They

took the decision after consulting us. I request those who do not fall under the mainstream football such as Sunday football but they should also stop their activities,” he said.

Rakgare said sporting codes must reduce numbers of people during their activities and games that are not important should be cancelled.

“Other sporting codes should follow in the footsteps of the BFA. The association consulted us that they were thinking of suspending their activities because football attracts large crowds. We agreed that they should suspend activities,” Rakgare said.

Regarding participation at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Rakgare said they would monitor the situation and if it worsens, they would decide not to send a team. He said where there are qualifiers, Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) would guide.