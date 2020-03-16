Football suspended, clubs face financial pinch

The Botswana Football Association (BFA) on Monday, announced the suspension of all football activities until April 10, in the face of the unrelenting spread of the coronavirus.

The BFA emergency committee met last week Thursday and decided on halting all football activities, in a bid to mitigate the risk of infection.

Clubs, while welcoming the move, face a financial pinch, as most are reliant on gate takings.

"Financially, we are as much as dead. It has never been an easy season financially, particularly for us at TAFIC. We are already on a deficit as TAFIC," TAFIC chairperson, Carlos Sebina said.

Notwane public relations officer, Orapeleng 'Ace' Mogomotsi hailed the move to halt action, saying

Banners

the health of players and all other stakeholders comes first.

"Even though this will affect teams in terms of the finances, and the players' fitness. We have to be proactive rather than reactive. So it is a good decision," Mogomotsi said.

The majority of the clubs rely on revenue from the gates, but now face a forced three-week break, with the possibility of a longer hiatus.

Botswana Premier League clubs receive monthly grants, which were reduced due to a cut in the BTC sponsorship figure.