Hamptons Jazz Fest postponed

Joining other big festivals outside Botswana, organisers of the Hamptons Jazz Festival have announced that they have postponed the event to a date in September or October.

The event was scheduled to be hosted at the Royal Aria Stadium on March 28, 2020 headlined by foreign artists such Don Laka, Jimmy Dludlu, Nathi, Vusi Nova, Elemotho, Mzwakhe Mbule.

“Following the President’s advice to the public on Thursday March 12, 2020 news bulletin with regards to the Coronavirus and given that the Hamptons Jazz attracts over 10 000 people with over 70 international band members plus over 1500 international fans and festival organisers from UK, SA, Mozambique, Namibia & Zimbabwe, we have been following the advice of health experts and local authorities, with regards to the Coronavirus preventative measures,” organiser Debbie Smith announced in a press release on Monday.

Smith added that all tickets purchased would be valid for the next event.

“This will also be in conjuction with The Ministry of Health officials and based on availability of both local and international artists including venue hire,” she further revealed.

She said they as the Hamptons management, who also work in the medical field, they priotise

health and well being of their fans popularly known as Hamptonettes. “All Hamptonettes abroad who purchased accommodation through our system can defer bookings without penalties until the next event. Information and process of refunds for the festival tickets will be made available on Match 31, 2020. All lay-byes and your merchandise will be stored until we have a way forward,” Smith highlighted.

Hamptons Jazz Fest is the first big festival locally to announce the postponent at the awake of the novel Coronavirus and other events like Toropo Ya Muka have since followed suit. In SA popular Cape Town International Jazz Festival has also been postponed indefinitely due to a coronavirus scare. Just like the Hamptons Jazz Fest, the Festival was scheduled to take place on March 28, 2020 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). Other postponed festivals in Southern Africa include MTN Bushfire which have made decision to postpone the 14th Edition of the MTN Bushfire festival to 28-30 May, 2021.