Coronavirus: Only 4 borders left open to SA, 13 closed

Only 4 borders left open to SA

South Africa has closed all but four of its borders to Botswana, as that country fights off rising Coronavirus cases.

Information sourced by Mmegi shows that as of this morning, only Tlokweng - Kopfontein, Pioneer - Skilpadshek, Ramatlabama - Ramatlabama and Martin's Drift - Groblerbrug were still open.

President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday announced sweeping measures to fight the disease, including closing 35 of South Africa's 53 land borders. All airports in that country are still open, however.

Borders with Botswana affected include:

Bokspits - Gemsbok

Tsabong - McCarthys Rest

Middelpits

Two Rivers (KTFP)- Tweerivieren

Bray – Hereford

Ramotswa – Swartkopfontein

Pitshane Molopo - Mokghibistadt

Sikwane - Derdepoort

Mokopong

Zanzibar

Parr's Halt -

Banners

Stockpoort

Platjan

Pondrift.

David Hlabane, spokesperson for South Africa's Home Affairs Department, was unavailable to respond to Mmegi enquiries on the matter. However, the list seen by Mmegi was also confirmed by data from ENCA, a major TV network in that country.

South Africa had 61 cases of the Coronavirus as of yesterday and Ramaphosa's plans include shutting down schools, banning gatherings of more than 100 people and a travel ban on countries such as the US, UK and Germany.