President Cyril Ramaphosa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says visitors from the US, UK, China, Germany, Italy, Iran and South Korea are banned from entering South Africa.

All visas are cancelled for affected countries.

Ramaphosa also declares state of disaster as cases reach 61, and first locally transmitted cases occur.

Botswana

is expected to announce measures requiring citizens from certain countries affected by the virus to self quarantine this week.