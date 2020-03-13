BDP Secretary General Mpho Balopi PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

The ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) has suspended all its activities and gatherings in response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

A letter written by party secretary General, Mpho Balopi on March 13, 2020 reads “the President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi yesterday made a public statement regarding Government’s interventions in dealing with the Coronavirus. Among the interventions stated is the suspension of external traveling, public gatherings and meetings. In light of these developments and consistent with

this direction, the BDP would like to suspend all party activities and gatherings until further notice”.

Party secretary general directed all party structures to suspend all activities that involve large numbers such as congresses until further notice.

The party advised members to be vigilant and follow prescribed precautions to avoid spread of the virus.