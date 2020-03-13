Cape Town International Jazz Festival postponed

The Cape Town International Jazz Festival has been postponed due to coronavirus. Festival organisers made the announcement on Twitter today.

"In light of growing concerns around the spread of Coronavirus, the Cape Town International Jazz Festival management regrets to inform the public that this year’s event has been postponed for the foreseeable future as a public health precautionary measure.

There is still too much uncertainty and we are not prepared to jeopardise the health of you, our loyal

Festinos, our local and international artists, and our fellow South Africans. Please refer to our website for questions regarding the refund of your tickets.

This was a difficult yet entirely necessary decision and we’re sure you share in both our disappointment and understanding of why we had to postpone the event at such short notice."